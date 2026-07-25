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Home / Haryana / Resignation not enough: Cong MLA seeks NEET reforms

Resignation not enough: Cong MLA seeks NEET reforms

Geeta Bhukkal urges Centre to meet students' demands, reform examinations

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 04:13 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal
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Former Haryana Education Minister and Congress MLA from Jhajjar, Geeta Bhukkal, said the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was a victory for the country's youth, but added stepping down alone would not be enough. She said the Central Government must also accept the other demands of students protesting in Delhi.

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Addressing mediapersons in Jhajjar on Saturday, Bhukkal said India was a nation of young people and that the Central government had ultimately been forced to bow to the voice of the youth. She alleged that irregularities in the NEET examination had caused severe mental distress to students across the country and claimed that nearly two dozen students died by suicide as a result, for which she held the Central government responsible.

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The Congress MLA said those who raised their voices over the issue, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and protesting students, faced police action. She also alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were treated inappropriately during the protests.

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Bhukkal demanded an adjournment motion on the education system be accepted in Parliament and called for comprehensive reforms to the country's examination system. She also said students' trust in the National Testing Agency (NTA) had weakened and urged the Central government to ensure complete transparency in both the education system and the examination process.

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