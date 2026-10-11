DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Resolution on PM Narendra Modi’s 25 yrs in public service passed

Resolution on PM Narendra Modi’s 25 yrs in public service passed

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:17 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Cabinet on Saturday passed a ‘thank-you’ resolution to mark PM Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public office as head of a government.

Addressing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Haryana had transformed significantly under the Prime Minister’s leadership. He said the state was once “number one from the bottom” in the country but had now become “number one from the top” due to the Prime Minister’s visionary approach and welfare policies.

Advertisement

Referring to the PM’s Sankalp Yatra, Saini said people were informed in detail about welfare measures aimed at empowering the poor and making life simpler and more convenient. He said that while the Congress had ruled for 55 years, “Modi Ji” had prepared the vision of a Viksit Bharat in 12 years.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister had benefited crores of citizens by providing GST relief during the previous year, which was widely discussed across the country. In this way, the Prime Minister has worked to take the country to greater heights at the global level. Only a visionary leader can do this work. However, the Opposition made fun of this as well. He said that people with vision never make fun. By making fun, the Opposition has harmed humanity. The BJP has also won the recent municipal and by-elections, and the condition of Congress is going to deteriorate further in the 2029 elections.

The CM said that Congress is only misleading the youth. However, the youth know their character and faces very well.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts