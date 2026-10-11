Resolution on PM Narendra Modi’s 25 yrs in public service passed

The Cabinet on Saturday passed a ‘thank-you’ resolution to mark PM Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public office as head of a government.

Addressing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Haryana had transformed significantly under the Prime Minister’s leadership. He said the state was once “number one from the bottom” in the country but had now become “number one from the top” due to the Prime Minister’s visionary approach and welfare policies.

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Referring to the PM’s Sankalp Yatra, Saini said people were informed in detail about welfare measures aimed at empowering the poor and making life simpler and more convenient. He said that while the Congress had ruled for 55 years, “Modi Ji” had prepared the vision of a Viksit Bharat in 12 years.

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The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister had benefited crores of citizens by providing GST relief during the previous year, which was widely discussed across the country. In this way, the Prime Minister has worked to take the country to greater heights at the global level. Only a visionary leader can do this work. However, the Opposition made fun of this as well. He said that people with vision never make fun. By making fun, the Opposition has harmed humanity. The BJP has also won the recent municipal and by-elections, and the condition of Congress is going to deteriorate further in the 2029 elections.

The CM said that Congress is only misleading the youth. However, the youth know their character and faces very well.