Resolve harassment cases on priority: Women panel vice-chief

Yamunanagar, March 30
Sonia Aggarwal, Vice-Chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, said the cases of harassment related to women should be resolved on a priority basis.
She said the commission would always work for the safety of women, but action would be taken under Section 182 against those who made false complaints at the women police stations.
She further said complainants should be satisfied with the action taken by police officials.
The Vice-Chairperson inspected the women police station and one stop centre ‘Sakhi’ in Yamunanagar on Saturday. She praised the officials concerned for the good management of the one stop centre.
She was also spoke about the women coming to the One Stop Centre and the facilities being provided to them.
She spoke to many women on phone, whose problems/cases were redressed by the officials of the centre.
She said legal awareness camps were being organised to make women aware of their rights. The police should resolve the cases of women harassment on priority so that the complainant were satisfied with the action.
The Vice-Chairperson reviewed the complaints received at the women police station, Yamunanagar, during the current year.
She also spoke to a complainant on the phone to get feedback on the action taken by the police.
She said since January this year, 148 complaints of crime against women had been received at the women police station, Yamunanagar, out of which 90 complaints had been disposed of by the police.
She further said the 28 pending complaints would be disposed of soon.
