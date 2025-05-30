Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the government officers and employees are public servants and must resolve citizens' issues with a sense of duty and urgency. If any citizen becomes a victim of fraud, the police must take prompt action to ensure that the guilty are punished. The minister said that any officer or employee who fails to deliver justice would face strict action.

Dhanda said this while chairing the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting at Bhiwani today.

Out of the 15 complaints presented at the meeting, the Education Minister resolved nine on the spot and directed the departments concerned to conduct in-depth investigations into the remaining ones.

The minister said the infrastructure of government schools was being rapidly improved to ensure a brighter future for children. He expressed happiness that the results of government schools were better than those of private schools.

The Education Department is working on developing a skill-based subject for students from classes IX to XII that would equip them with employable skills, enabling them to pursue self-employment after passing class XII instead of solely seeking jobs, said Mahipal Dhanda.

He said that Haryana is the first state in the country to implement the National Education Policy 2020.