DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Resolve people's issues promptly, officers told

Resolve people's issues promptly, officers told

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the government officers and employees are public servants and must resolve citizens' issues with a sense of duty and urgency. If any citizen becomes a victim of fraud, the police must take prompt action...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:00 AM May 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda listens to grievances at the meeting of the Grievance Redressal Committee in Bhiwani.
Advertisement

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the government officers and employees are public servants and must resolve citizens' issues with a sense of duty and urgency. If any citizen becomes a victim of fraud, the police must take prompt action to ensure that the guilty are punished. The minister said that any officer or employee who fails to deliver justice would face strict action.

Advertisement

Dhanda said this while chairing the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting at Bhiwani today.

Out of the 15 complaints presented at the meeting, the Education Minister resolved nine on the spot and directed the departments concerned to conduct in-depth investigations into the remaining ones.

Advertisement

The minister said the infrastructure of government schools was being rapidly improved to ensure a brighter future for children. He expressed happiness that the results of government schools were better than those of private schools.

The Education Department is working on developing a skill-based subject for students from classes IX to XII that would equip them with employable skills, enabling them to pursue self-employment after passing class XII instead of solely seeking jobs, said Mahipal Dhanda.

Advertisement

He said that Haryana is the first state in the country to implement the National Education Policy 2020.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts