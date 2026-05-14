Responding to PM’s call, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini cuts down convoy

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity and fuel conservation, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced that he would reduce the number of vehicles in his official convoy.

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In a post on X, Saini said the Haryana Government was moving forward with the resolve to save fuel and ensure proper utilisation of resources in the national interest.

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“In line with this, I have decided to use a minimum number of vehicles in my fleet. Until further notice, my convoy will only include vehicles essential for safety. I have also resolved to work without a vehicle one day a week,” he said.

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The Chief Minister further said ministers in the Haryana Government and officials across departments would also ensure limited use of vehicles during official travel.

“Furthermore, all ministers, MLAs and officials are requested to conduct most meetings virtually and only travel or attend meetings when absolutely necessary,” the post stated.

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Saini also appealed to people across the state to use public transport as much as possible and contribute to the national interest by participating in the fuel-saving campaign.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other suggestions, advocated work-from-home measures to conserve fuel and resources.