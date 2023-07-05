Restaurants can remain open 24X7

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

Restaurants in the state can now remain open 24X7.

This decision was taken at a meeting of various departments, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, here today. Labour and Food, Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Dhanak was also present at the meeting.

Office-bearers of restaurant unions across the state had recently met Dushyant and demanded that the state government should allow them to keep their restaurants open round the clock so that people could get food as per their convenience.

Dushyant directed the officials that keeping in mind the convenience of the restaurants and the general public, the restaurant owners of the state, who wanted to keep their restaurants open for 24 hours, should be allowed to do so. No one can force them to shut these down, but they will have to register with the Labour Department and follow various terms and conditions (Section 9 and 10 of the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958), he added.

Dushyant further said if any restaurant owner felt that someone was harassing them unnecessarily, he/she could register a complaint through email on MSME’s mail ID [email protected]