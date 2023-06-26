Restore lost three seats to south Haryana, says Rao Inderjeet Singh

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 25

Out to prove his mettle in the region, Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjeet Singh today held a big rally in Pataudi. Singh stuck to his ace card of commitment towards south Haryana and “neglect” of its needs by previous governments.

Addressing the rally attended by state in charge Biplab Dev and BJP Haryana president OP Dhankar, Singh said he, along with the government, had toiled hard and come a long way, but still a lot needs to be done. He demanded increased representation of the area in the Assembly.

“Leaders of opposition often said that two AIIMS can never be set up in Haryana, but the Modi government did it. However we cannot turn a blind eye to the treatment given to south Haryana over the years. I contested the election for the first time in the year 1973, when Haryana had 81 Assembly seats. At that time, when the delimitation of seats took place, 1-1 seats were increased in each district, but 3 seats were removed in southern Haryana. Among them were Kanina, Jatusana and Salhavas. After this, when the delimitation took place in 2009, Jatusana and Salhawas were split and one seat was made of Kosli. We lost three seats and want these back,” said Singh.

The rally was marked by heavy downpour and major traffic congestion which forced senior leaders to walk their way around the site. While Singh called the rally an evidence of their popularity, former Congress Minister Captain Ajay Yadav accused Rao of trying to play same old card to befool people.

“He keeps crying over the south Haryana issue. He and his party have been in power for a decade now. They announced AIIMS in 2015, where is it? Nothing has been done by them for this region and they blame the nine-year-old government for same,” said Yadav.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s state in charge Biplav Dev said opposition parties sitting in Patna and talking about forging an alliance was not an alliance for the country’s development but an alliance for destruction. Dhankar said the Opposition could never shadow their achievements.