 Restore lost three seats to south Haryana, says Rao Inderjeet Singh : The Tribune India

Restore lost three seats to south Haryana, says Rao Inderjeet Singh

Restore lost three seats to south Haryana, says Rao Inderjeet Singh

Union Minister Rao Inderjeet Singh at a rally in Pataudi on Sunday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 25

Out to prove his mettle in the region, Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjeet Singh today held a big rally in Pataudi. Singh stuck to his ace card of commitment towards south Haryana and “neglect” of its needs by previous governments.

Addressing the rally attended by state in charge Biplab Dev and BJP Haryana president OP Dhankar, Singh said he, along with the government, had toiled hard and come a long way, but still a lot needs to be done. He demanded increased representation of the area in the Assembly.

“Leaders of opposition often said that two AIIMS can never be set up in Haryana, but the Modi government did it. However we cannot turn a blind eye to the treatment given to south Haryana over the years. I contested the election for the first time in the year 1973, when Haryana had 81 Assembly seats. At that time, when the delimitation of seats took place, 1-1 seats were increased in each district, but 3 seats were removed in southern Haryana. Among them were Kanina, Jatusana and Salhavas. After this, when the delimitation took place in 2009, Jatusana and Salhawas were split and one seat was made of Kosli. We lost three seats and want these back,” said Singh.

The rally was marked by heavy downpour and major traffic congestion which forced senior leaders to walk their way around the site. While Singh called the rally an evidence of their popularity, former Congress Minister Captain Ajay Yadav accused Rao of trying to play same old card to befool people.

“He keeps crying over the south Haryana issue. He and his party have been in power for a decade now. They announced AIIMS in 2015, where is it? Nothing has been done by them for this region and they blame the nine-year-old government for same,” said Yadav.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s state in charge Biplav Dev said opposition parties sitting in Patna and talking about forging an alliance was not an alliance for the country’s development but an alliance for destruction. Dhankar said the Opposition could never shadow their achievements.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Car washed away in Panchkula's Ghaggar river, woman passenger rescued; watch hair-raising video

2
Nation

'Bombed six Muslim nations': Sitharaman slams Obama for comments on Indian Muslims

3
Nation

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

4
Amritsar

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

5
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked for traffic due to flash flood near Aut in Mandi

6
Delhi

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

7
Nation

Woman swallows 59 capsules containing cocaine worth Rs 11 crore; caught at Delhi airport

8
Diaspora

Man convicted of killing Sikh taxi driver in dispute over fare in UK

9
Trending

‘You can’t see me’: PM Modi ‘does a John Cena’ as WWE wrestler shares Instagram post; netizens can’t keep calm

10
Himachal

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu's Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam

12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam

7 injured in the accident

Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal; two drowned, 1 missing

Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal; two drowned, 1 missing

Mandi, Kullu worst hit | Kalka railway line disrupted; 85 ro...

Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, promises help

Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, promises help

Four lakh affected across nine districts

62 years on, rains reach Mumbai, Delhi same day

62 years on, rains reach Mumbai, Delhi same day

India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’

India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’

PM, Egyptian President discuss trade, defence and security |...


Cities

View All

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Rain brings respite from heat, humidity

Knotty affair: Dangling wires over road opposite BBK college annoy shopkeepers, residents

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Mohali admn on toes, says no need to panic

Monsoon to hit tricity in 2 days

First waste plant under RWAs in Chandigarh to get rolling soon

Kidney transplant waiting list down to 2 months at PGI, Chandigarh

Woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station after touching live wire

Woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station after touching pole

Stay away from electricity poles during rain: BSES

Right to travel abroad is valuable fundamental right, says Delhi court

Enrolment for lawyers’ welfare scheme from July

1,500 cab drivers seek easy loan for EV switch

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur man becomes deputy sheriff in US county

Kapurthala’s Keedi village gets sewerage in a day

Jalandhar residents oppose gate installation at Park Lane

Cable mess: With rains around, hanging wires raise safety concerns at Mai Hiran Gate in Jalandhar

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Cable mess: Dangling wires at BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar an eyesore

Residents bear brunt of extended power cut

Demanding pollution-free water bodies, activists hold padyatra

Stolen car used in murder bid

Expect showers this week: Met

Expect showers this week: Met

Patiala club beat Agra academy by 4 wkts

Man held with 11-gram heroin