Restore pension stopped due to technical errors, Haryana CM tells officials

Rohtak, September 15

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the officials concerned to restore at the earliest the pension of eligible persons, which was stopped due to some technical errors.

“The pension of eligible persons, which got stopped due to technical errors in the updation/verification of the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) data, must be restored as soon as possible,” Khattar told the officers while hearing people’s grievances at Rohtak today.

14,691 affected Old-age, widow and disability pensions of a large number of residents were stopped due to faulty updation of the Parivar Pehchan Patra data

The CM said pension payment to 14,691 persons was stopped across the state, including 1,298 from Rohtak, after verification of data

Old-age, widow and disability pensions of a large number of residents werestopped due to faulty updation of the PPP data. The affected persons had been making rounds of the government offices concerned to get their pension restored for months.

The CM said pension payment of 14,691 persons was stopped across the state, including 1,298 from Rohtak, after verification of data. “The pension of eligible persons, which was stopped due to technical errors, is being restored on the receipt of complaints and after due verification,” he claimed.

Khattar personally handed over an amount of Rs 2,500 (one month’s pension) to Pinki, a destitute woman of Tej Colony in Rohtak, who approached him with a request to restore her pension. He directed the officers concerned to get her pension restored with immediate effect.

“The state government has adopted a transparent mechanism for social security pensions, which ensures that the residents who attain the age of 60 years start getting old-age pension automatically without even applying for it,” he said. Payment of pension had been started to around 9,000 persons, he claimed.

Meanwhile, the CM suspended the then Gram Sachiv of Lakhan Majra block in Rohtak district, Amit Kumar Nandal, on a complaint of non-payment of dues to panchayat members.

