Restore water supply, fix sewer system: Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

The Haryana Public Health Engineering Minister, Dr Banwari Lal, has said immediate steps should be taken to repair the damaged infrastructure of the drinking water and sewerage system at the earliest.

Install pumping sets to drain water Water should be removed immediately by installing pumping sets in the areas which have been flooded. The Chief Engineer (Works) should visit Charkhi Dadri to check the flood situation at the ground level and restore the water supply immediately. Dr Banwari Lal, Public Health Engineering Minister

Also, there are problems in the supply of drinking water in rural and urban areas of Charkhi Dadri and Sirsa and Fatehabad, which have been affected by waterlogging, so water supply through tankers should be ensured in those areas, he said.

The minister was presiding over a meeting here with senior officials of the department to review the damage to the drinking water and sewerage system after waterlogging in different parts of the state.

The Public Health Minister enquired in detail about the problem of drinking water, especially in Charkhi Dadri, and directed the Chief Engineer concerned to drain the water in Dadri and smoothen the drinking water supply.

Also, directions were given to send chief engineers to restore the drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Sirsa and other districts. He said the drinking water supply had been made smooth in waterlogged areas of Ambala City and Ambala Cantt. Apart from this, the drinking water supply had been started in many villages by changing the motors of tubewells and giving priority to sewerage works. It was informed at the meeting that due to waterlogging in the districts of Fatehabad, Sirsa, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Karnal, Charkhi Dadri and Palwal, drinking water and sewerage infrastructure had been badly affected. Its repair will cost more than Rs 20 crore. He said due to waterlogging and damage to the infrastructure of drinking water and sewerage schemes, drinking water supply and sewerage evacuation had been disrupted, causing inconvenience to the residents of the state.