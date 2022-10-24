Restrict entry of four-wheelers in market

The footfall in the markets has increased due to Diwali and temporary shops set up by vendors on roads have narrowed the passage available for the commuters. The entry of four-wheelers in the markets is further adding to the congestion. The administration should have restricted the entry of four-wheelers during the festival season. Raman, Ambala

Heaps of garbage expose MC's claims

Heaps of garbage lying at various places in Jhajjar city are exposing the tall claims of the municipal authorities of keeping the city clean during the ongoing strike being observed by the sanitation workers for the fulfillment of their demands. Even though the strike is still on, it doesn't mean that people should have to bear the brunt. The authorities must take necessary steps to ensure cleanliness in the city. Gopal, Jhajjar

Pledge to make state pollution-free

Every person should take a pledge to make Haryana plastic and pollution-free. Give up everything that causes pollution. Let us all contribute in strengthening mutual relations and moving the state on the path of progress and development. Due to Diwali, homes, offices and commercial establishments are being cleaned so the municipal corporation must also make arrangements to get the garbage picked up immediately.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

#Diwali