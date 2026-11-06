Restrictions on use of firecrackers flouted in Rewari, Mahendragarh

Restrictions imposed on the sale and bursting of firecrackers are being openly flouted in Rewari, Mahendragarh and Narnaul cities and nearby areas of the state, with shopkeepers selling firecrackers in violation of the specifications, locations and dates fixed for the purpose and children bursting these day and night.

The restrictions notwithstanding, illegal storage and sale of fire-crackers is going on with impunity as Diwali draws closer. This, despite the fact that smog engulfs the cities especially during morning and evening hours and the air-quality index (AQI) has worsened in the past few days.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board has also launched a campaign to educate children and make residents aware of the hazards of bursting firecrackers amid rising air pollution ahead of Diwali festival.

In compliance with the orders passed by the Supreme Court in the case of Arjun Gopal and others vs Union of India and others, Mahendragarh District Magistrate Anupama Anjali has issued an order under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, laying down rules for the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the district.

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The order maintains that as Mahendragarh district is part of the National Capital Region (NCR), the Supreme Court’s orders pertaining to NCR will be followed in letter and spirit. As per the order, only “green crackers” certified by the CSIR-NEERI and PESO and uploaded on NEERI’s website will be sold and used. There will be a complete ban on the manufacture, storage and sale of string or chain crackers, barium-containing crackers and non-certified crackers.

“Only green firecrackers will be sold by licensed merchants from November 4 to November 6 at locations designated by the Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) concerned. These firecrackers must have product-and batch-specific QR codes on their packaging, and sales will only be conducted in sealed containers. The sale of firecrackers through online platforms or e-commerce is strictly prohibited. Furthermore, no merchant will be permitted to sell them without depositing a security deposit with the SDM concerned,” the order states.

It further maintains that on November 7 and 8, bursting of green crackers will be permitted only from 6am to 7am and from 8pm to 10 pm. “There will be a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers on both these days. Bursting of firecrackers will be completely prohibited within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, health centres, old-age homes, educational institutions and silence zones and these areas have been declared ‘no-firecracker zones’.

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From November 9, a complete ban on the manufacture, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers will again come into effect,” states the order. The District Magistrate has warned that strict legal action will be taken against those violating the orders under Section 223 of the BNS, 2023; Explosives Act, 1884; Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

Meanwhile, the Rewari police has arrested three persons for illegal storage and sale of fire-crackers in the district in separate cases. The arrested persons include Hemant Kumar, Nishant and Shashank. Huge stocks of firecrackers have been seized from the possession of the arrested persons.