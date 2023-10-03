Resume construction of Faridabad road

Construction of the Sector 10 and 11 dividing road — serving as an important passage connecting the Mini Secretariat to many prime parts of the Faridabad — has been in an incomplete state for over two years. Despite being tagged as a ‘smart city’, the 1.5 km stretch has been lying under-constructed, irking the commuters. It is high time the authorities concerned took appropriate action to expedite the construction work. Ajay, Faridabad

Heaps of soil along mini bypass trouble commuters

Heaps of soil have been dumped along the newly constructed mini bypass from Kadam Chowk to Dhana road in Bhiwani. It poses a great inconvenience to the commuters as the heaps restrict their movement off and on the road. The authorities concerned should immediately look into the matter to resolve the problem.

Arun Yadav, Bhiwani

Residents irked by lack of civic amenities in Sector 33

Residents of Sector 33, Hisar, are struggling with civic issues in the area. Poor sanitation condition of the sector’s roads and parks have been a grave matter of concern for them. Due to an inefficient garbage collection system, heaps of garbage are seen lying along the roads and residential areas. In addition, the area’s roads are in a deplorable condition. The municipal corporation is requested to take immediate action in order to resolve the residents’ problems. Rajpal Nain, Hisar

#Faridabad