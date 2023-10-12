Resume direct elections to unions, urge student wings

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, October 11

The student wings of different political parties in Haryana, including the ruling BJP and JJP, have raised the demand for conducting direct elections to student unions in the state.

JJP general secretary and former president of its student wing INSO, Digvijay Singh Chautala, kick-started a campaign for the resumption of direct elections to student unions in the state from Rohtak today. “Postcards will be sent to the Haryana Governor from all higher education institutes in the state for resumption of student union polls,” said Digvijay.

Questioned why the party leadership had to resort to such campaigns despite being a coalition partner in the state regime, the JJP leader maintained that Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala and all MLAs of the party backed the demand, but it had to be taken up before the Governor, Chief Minister and Education Minister as well.

INSO president Pradeep Deswal pointed out that their organisation had played an instrumental role in the resumption of student union elections in the state after more than two decades, and would now take this half-victory to a logical conclusion.

Ruling BJP student wing ABVP’s state unit’s organising secretary Shyam Kushwah said they had demanded the resumption of student union elections in Haryana and would soon meet the Chief Minister and Education Minister in this regard.

Likewise, other student organisations have also raised the demand for direct elections to student unions in Haryana. “We met the top officials of the Department of Higher Education and submitted a memorandum, demanding the resumption of direct elections to student unions in the state,” said Vinod, state president of the SFI.

The student-leader said due to non-conduct of student union elections, no new leaders were emerging from the youth of the state .

“Direct elections will also empower the students to get their concerns addressed in a more emphatic manner and ensure transparency in the functioning of the state universities,” he added.

Prof Randeep Rana, Dean Students Welfare at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, said no demand or representation for conduct of student union elections had been received at their office so far.

Last such polls held in 1996

Curiously, the last direct elections for student unions were held in the state in 1996. Then, after a long gap of more than two decades, indirect elections were conducted in 2018

The indirect elections were boycotted by the major student organisations, following which the state authorities agreed to conduct direct elections. However, these elections are yet to be conducted

#BJP #Rohtak