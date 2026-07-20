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Home / Haryana / Retailer ordered to refund Rs 1.04L for selling used phone as new

Retailer ordered to refund Rs 1.04L for selling used phone as new

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:16 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kurukshetra, in a recent order, has directed a mobile shop owner to pay Rs 1.04 lakh to a customer along with 9 per cent interest for selling a second-hand mobile instead of a new one.

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As per the information, on November 8, 2023, the complainant, Ravinder Kumar, had purchased a new Samsung S-23 Ultra Mobile Phone and made the entire payment of Rs 1,04,000. The shop owner (JJ Communication in Delhi) issued the bill. The complainant was assured about its replacement in case any kind of defect arises in the mobile within the guarantee period of one year. If any hardware problem in the phone occurs within 14 days, then the phone will be replaced free of cost. The complainant, in his complaint before the commission, stated that since the date of its purchase, he faced some hardware-related problems due to manufacturing defects in the new mobile phone, including problems with sound, a slow touchscreen and other features not working properly.

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The shop owner and the company (Samsung India Electronics Private Limited) asked the complainant to visit their service centre at Kurukshetra on November 18, 2023. At the service centre, he was told that there were problems in hardware and the same will be rectified at the complainant’s cost. The complainant told the service centre employee that the phone was still under warranty/guarantee of one year. However, the employee at the centre disclosed that the mobile phone can only be replaced (without any charge) within the period of 14 days from the date of activation. The mobile has been activated on October 12, 2023. The complainant was surprised to know about the activation of the mobile phone much prior to the date of purchase.

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The complainant claimed that he was sold an old phone. He requested the other party to replace the mobile phone, but they refused, following which he approached the commission in 2024. Upon receipt of notice, the shop owner and the service centre operator failed to appear before the court and were proceeded ex parte.

On notice, Samsung India Electronics Private Limited appeared and filed its objections with regard to maintainability, cause of action, locus standi, jurisdiction and concealment of true and material facts. The counsel for the company argued that the shop owner had fraudulently sold the second-hand mobile phone to the complainant and charged an exorbitant price of Rs 1.04 lakh. It was sent several times to customer care, but it did not provide any satisfactory service.

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The order of the president of the commission, Dr Neelima Shangla, reads that the shop owner is liable to pay a refund of the amount that was fraudulently taken and is directed to pay Rs 1.04 lakh to the complainant along with 9 per cent interest from the date of purchase till its realisation. The complaint is accepted with cost, which is assessed at Rs 11,000.

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