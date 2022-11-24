Retd Army man duped of Rs 1 crore in cyber fraud

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 23

A retired Army personnel and his wife were duped of over Rs 1 crore on the pretext of better investment return in lithium trade. According to the complaint filed by Rajeev Lochan Tyagi, a resident of Kirti Nagar, he showed interest in investing in lithium trade after he received a WhatsApp message.

The complainant told the police that he had transferred Rs 1,02,32,471 through several online transactions from his and his wife’s bank account to various accounts. All the payments were made between October 13 and November 10.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown accused under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC in the cyber crime west police station on Tuesday.

“An FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts,” said Inspector Jasveer, SHO.