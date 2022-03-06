Retd Army man ends life

Gurugram, March 5
A retired Army man died by suicide by jumping from the 18th floor of a residential society in Sector 103 on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Saheb Singh (62).
He and his wife were visiting their daughter at India Bulls residential society. The family of the deceased told the police that he was mentally ill.
No suicide note was recovered from the spot. —
