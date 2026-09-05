Retd government officer serves children suffering from muscular dystrophy in Ambala

While people look for re-engagement after retirement, Naresh Mittal (56) opted for a VRS from the Income Tax Department to serve the children suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) at Saha village of Ambala.

Mittal, a former senior Income Tax Inspector, had been associated with various social organisations. He decided to work full-time for the children and chose to leave his job while his service of nearly 4 years was pending.

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“I took VRS to work for small children suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy and help them provide physiotherapy,” said Naresh, chairman of the Seva Trust ,UK (India), NGO.

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Mittal, who joined the department as a clerk in 1996, said, “Alongside my professional responsibilities, I remained continuously engaged in social welfare activities for nearly 35 years. We have worked for different sections of society and underprivileged people. Over the years, we have carried out numerous activities, including eye camps, blood donation camps, reuniting missing children through the Child Helpline, empowering women by starting sewing centres, providing medicines and distributing healthcare kits in Haryana and Punjab.”

“In 2021, I became the chairman of the trust, and while working on a project, I met a family in which a 12-year-old boy is suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. After learning about their pain and disappointment, I decided to work for these children. Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a rare and severe condition in which children gradually lose muscle strength. The treatment is extremely expensive, and many children succumb at an early age due to lack of access to proper care,” he said.

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“A ‘Seva Dhaam Ashram’, managed by the trust, has been established in Saha for this purpose. It was inaugurated in May this year. Different government and private companies, as part of their CSR initiatives, have been supporting us. The project aims to provide free care, rehabilitation, hope and support to children suffering from rare diseases such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy), with the vision of saving precious young lives. Currently, 13 children from Haryana are getting physiotherapy. It gives me satisfaction when I see these children happy,” Mittal informed.

He further shared the ashram will provide free-of-cost facilities, including physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, kattu therapy, yoga, meditation and ayurvedic treatments. The only objective is to improve the quality of life of children coming from across the country and help extend their lifespan. While physiotherapy has been started, a park is being developed for the children where meditation and yoga will be taught, while the hydrotherapy is expected to start in March next year. The remaining facilities will be introduced in a phased manner. A delegation of the trust is going to the UK in November this year to meet some NGOs working there on Duchenne muscular dystrophy and will invite them to work in Ambala.

Mittal said his family members supported him throughout his journey. “My mother and wife always supported me, as instead of giving the required time to my family after duty, I used to dedicate my time to social service. I lost my young son at the age of 24 in 2023, then my younger brother in 2024, and my mother in May. There have been some tough moments in life, but with the support of my wife and daughter, I will continue to work for society”, he said.