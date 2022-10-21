Retd security officer duped of over Rs 1 cr

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 20

A retired deputy director of security at the Lok Sabha was allegedly duped of over Rs 1 crore by a couple on the pretext of investments in mutual funds and shares. According to the complaint filed by B L Ahuja (83), a resident of Sector 43, he was duped by Abhishek Maheshwari, an employee of Axis Bank, and his wife.

“Abhishek advised me to invest money in mutual funds instead of reserving it in the bank. I gave him two cheques worth Rs 1 crore in 2018. In March 2019, he took another cheque of Rs 30 lakh to invest in Wipro shares. My son asked him for investment statements multiple times, but he shared fake statements. In April 2021, my son again asked him for the Sharekhan trading account access and statements, but only received false promises. He contacted the local office of the Sharekhan only to realise that Abhishek was running a sub-broker company with his wife Archana,” said the complainant.

“As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the couple and we are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law,” said Inspector Deepak Kumar, SHO.