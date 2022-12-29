Rethink names of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee members: Former chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda

Karnal, December 28
Days after his resignation from the new ad-hoc panel of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), Jagdish Singh Jhinda, former president of the HSGMC, on Wednesday served an ultimatum on the state government to reconsider the names nominated in the new ad-hoc committee of the HSGMC by December 31.
He said the new committee members were not accepted by the ‘sangat’. “The state government has ignored the community leaders, who have struggled for the formation of a separate committee in Haryana. It has accommodated loyalists in an ad hoc HSGMC panel,” he alleged.
“I have served an ultimatum that by December 31 the state government should reconsider the names of the new ad-hoc committee members, otherwise I will hold a meeting in Kurukshetra on December 31 with intellectuals of the society ,” said Jhinda.
“I will appear before the Akal Takht and convey the feedback of the ‘sangat’. I will follow the directions of the Akal Takht,” said Jhinda. He also demanded elections of the committee.
