Retired, but not out

In a week that saw the Haryana Government seek an extension in service from the Centre for senior IAS officer Arun Kumar Gupta, who retired earlier this week, the government also “accommodated” former DGP OP Singh as the CEO of SANKALP to create awareness on the growing drug and substance abuse. Singh had retired in December last year.

A number of retired bureaucrats continue to serve the government in various capacities — as heads or members of various commissions in the state.

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Gupta, who was serving as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), was expected to step into a new role right after his retirement, given that he is considered close to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

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Though the state government had sent a proposal seeking a one-year service extension for Gupta, the Centre did not respond to the request, leaving the state with no option but to issue his retirement orders. However, the possibility of his being appointed to one of the many state commissions remains, and it might happen sooner than later, if sources in the government are to be believed.

This is not the first time that service extensions and appointments of top officers have been up for debate in bureaucratic circles. The two service extensions granted to 1990-batch IAS officer Anurag Rastogi — currently serving as Chief Secretary — had also stirred up the bureaucracy.

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Rastogi was appointed to the top bureaucratic post after superseding four senior IAS officers, against the backdrop of an unresolved seniority dispute involving officers of the 1990 batch. He was chosen over two senior batchmates, Sudhir Rajpal and Sumita Mishra, who ranked above him in the Haryana IAS officers’ gradation list.

Before he was posted as Chief Secretary, Rastogi, along with batchmates Ankur Gupta and Raj Sekhar Vundru — both of whom have since retired — had challenged their seniority, arguing that Rajpal and Mishra should be placed below them as they had been inducted into the Haryana cadre through inter-cadre transfers from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, respectively.

Granting service extensions to senior bureaucrats also creates resentment among other officers who are next in line for key posts.

“When an officer continues in a top position beyond the normal retirement age, other eligible officers in the hierarchy have to wait longer for their turn. Such an extension denies some of them the opportunity to serve in a post they could have otherwise got based on their seniority. While the government grants extensions for continuity or administrative reasons, such decisions affect the career prospects of other senior officers and create a sense of dissatisfaction within the bureaucracy,” said an IAS officer on condition of anonymity.

All eyes are now on the state government to see whether it has any retirement plan for Arun Kumar Gupta. The bureaucracy is abuzz with speculation that the former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister could be given a key post.

With a couple of IAS and IPS officers due to retire by the end of this year and Rastogi’s term extension ending in December, it remains to be seen how many officers the government is willing to hold on to while letting others go.