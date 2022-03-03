Retired DEO booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 2

A retired District Education Officer (DEO) was booked on charge of cheating.

On the complaint of present District Education Officer of Yamunanagar district, Satpal Kaushik, a case was registered against retired District Education Officer Jagjeet Kaur under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC at the city police station, Yamunanagar, on March 1.

According to information, the government had issued fund for the construction of a stadium.

But, the then District Education Officer, Jagjeet Kaur of Yamunanagar district, allegedly spent Rs 15,56745 to purchase sports goods for Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Bilaspur, instead of spending that amount on the construction of the stadium.

According to information, the said amount was spent by the then District Education Officer without taking prior approval from the competent authorities of the Finance Department. “The then District Education Officer spent Rs 15,56745 to purchase sports goods between 2007 to 2013,” said Satpal Kaushik, DEO Yamunanagar district.