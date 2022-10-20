Retired deputy director of Lok Sabha duped of Rs 1 crore; Gurugram police book couple

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 20

A senior citizen and retired deputy director-security of Lok Sabha was allegedly duped by a couple of over Rs 1 crore in the name of investing in mutual funds and share market.

An FIR has been registered against a couple at Sushant Lok police station on Wednesday, said police.

According to the complaint filed by B L Ahuja (83), resident of Sector 43, he retired as Deputy Director Security from Lok Sabha in November 2000. Ahuja alleged he was duped of over Rs 1 crore by Abhishek Maheshwari, an employee of Axis bank, and his wife.

“Abhishek was known to me since 2013 when he was working in ICICI bank. He advised me to put money in a mutual fund instead of keeping it in the bank. I gave him 2 cheques for Rs 1 crore in 2018. I asked him about my investments and he said they are doing very well. In March 2019 he took another Rs 30 lakh via cheque to invest in Wipro shares. My son who lives in US asked him about the statements of investment several times and he shared fake statements. In April 2021, my son came to India to help us during Covid-19 pandemic and started looking at our financial statements. He again asked Abhishek about the access and statements of Share Khan account but received only false promises. He contacted the local Share khan office and came to know that Abhishek Maheshwari is running the sub broker company with his wife Archana. They took control of my account by getting OTP from my phone without my knowledge and authorisation and then I moved police,” Ahuja said in his complaint.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against Maheshwari couple under sections420 (cheating),467(forgery of valuable security),468(forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sushant Lok police station.

“As per the complaint FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law,” said inspector Deepak Kumar, SHO of Sushant Lok police station.