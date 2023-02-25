Retired govt employees stage protest at DC office

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 24

Retired government employees staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Friday to press for the fulfilment of their longstanding demands.

The main demands of the pensioners include restoration of the old pension scheme, regular enhancement in pension on Punjab pattern, cashless medical testing and treatment facility among others.

Such dharnas were staged at all district headquarters across the state under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee of retired government employees of Haryana. Dev Raj Nandal, a member of the committee’s state executive, said their agitation would be intensified if the government failed to address their concerns. The protesting pensioners submitted a memorandum to the district administration.