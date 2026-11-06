Retired IAS officer Arun Gupta appointed HERC Chairman amid power sector row

The wait is finally over for the much-anticipated accommodation of retired IAS officer Arun Kumar Gupta, who served as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, with the Haryana Government appointing him Chairman of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) on Friday.

The Energy Department issued the formal appointment order under Sections 82 and 89 of the Electricity Act, 2003. Gupta is considered close to CM Saini.

According to the order issued by Ashima Brar, Commissioner and Secretary, Energy Department, Gupta's tenure will be five years from the date of taking oath of office or until he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Gupta, a 1992-batch IAS officer, retired from service on September 30 this year. Before his retirement, he was serving as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and also held the charge of Finance Secretary. The state government had earlier sought a one-year extension in his service.

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His appointment comes amid significant developments in Haryana's power sector, particularly the proposal to grant a parallel electricity distribution licence by the HERC to a private entity in Gurugram and Nuh for 25 years. The proposal had triggered considerable debate, with objections raised by various stakeholders, including political leaders and power sector employees.