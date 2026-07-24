Retired IAS officer Sameer Pal Srow appointed chairperson of Quality Assurance Authority

The Haryana Government has appointed retired IAS officer, Sameer Pal Srow, as the Chairperson of the Quality Assurance Authority (QAA). Orders to this effect were issued by the government on Friday.

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A senior officer of the Haryana cadre, Srow brings extensive administrative experience to the role.

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The Quality Assurance Authority is responsible for monitoring and evaluating quality standards in government departments, public sector undertakings, and welfare schemes. It also works to promote greater transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement in the implementation of public policies and services.