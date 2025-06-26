DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Retired IRS officer Devinder Kalyan appointed Haryana's State Election Commissioner          

Retired IRS officer Devinder Kalyan appointed Haryana's State Election Commissioner          

Kalyan, who is the brother of BJP MLA and Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, recently retired from service
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:05 PM Jun 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Devinder Singh Kalyan was on Thursday appointed Haryana's State Election Commissioner.

Advertisement

Kalyan, who is the brother of BJP MLA and Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, recently retired from service.

The order about Kalyan's appointment was issued by the Haryana government.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts