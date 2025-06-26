Retired IRS officer Devinder Kalyan appointed Haryana's State Election Commissioner
Retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Devinder Singh Kalyan was on Thursday appointed Haryana's State Election Commissioner.
Kalyan, who is the brother of BJP MLA and Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, recently retired from service.
The order about Kalyan's appointment was issued by the Haryana government.
