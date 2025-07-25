Retired police personnel, farmers seek withdrawal of FIR against cops

Continuing their support to police personnel facing murder charges in the death case of a youth in 12 Quarters during a confrontation to stop DJ music in a street in the late hours, employees and farmer organisations headed by the Haryana Police Sangthan (HPS) — a body of retired cops — staged a protest march here today.

Advertisement

They demanded the withdrawal of the criminal case against the cops and the arrest of the accused who allegedly attacked the police when they went to the spot to perform their duty.

About 1,000 protesters gathered at the Krantiman Park and walked to the Mini Secretariat.

Advertisement

Mahender Singh, district president of the HPS, said on July 7, some elements facing criminal charges were playing loud music late at night. The confrontation took place when the police team arrived at the scene and was assaulted with axes, sticks, and stones, causing injuries to some policemen. The CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral.

Claiming that the case was registered against the cops under political pressure, he demanded that the case be withdrawn and strict action be taken against the actual culprits.

Advertisement

In Bhiwani, lawyers also condemned the reported attack on the police in Hisar. They also submitted a memorandum to the SP addressed to the Governor, demanding that the FIRs against the police personnel be withdrawn immediately and a fair investigation be conducted.

Priya Leghan, an advocate, said the attack was a part of a conspiracy to demoralise law enforcement and promote criminal activities. “If police themselves become victims of such attacks, people may lose confidence in the system,” she said.