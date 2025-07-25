DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Retired police personnel, farmers seek withdrawal of FIR against cops

Retired police personnel, farmers seek withdrawal of FIR against cops

Death of Hisar youth
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jul 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Various organisations stage a protest march in Hisar on Thursday. Photo: Ashok Kundu
Advertisement

Continuing their support to police personnel facing murder charges in the death case of a youth in 12 Quarters during a confrontation to stop DJ music in a street in the late hours, employees and farmer organisations headed by the Haryana Police Sangthan (HPS) — a body of retired cops — staged a protest march here today.

Advertisement

They demanded the withdrawal of the criminal case against the cops and the arrest of the accused who allegedly attacked the police when they went to the spot to perform their duty.

About 1,000 protesters gathered at the Krantiman Park and walked to the Mini Secretariat.

Advertisement

Mahender Singh, district president of the HPS, said on July 7, some elements facing criminal charges were playing loud music late at night. The confrontation took place when the police team arrived at the scene and was assaulted with axes, sticks, and stones, causing injuries to some policemen. The CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral.

Claiming that the case was registered against the cops under political pressure, he demanded that the case be withdrawn and strict action be taken against the actual culprits.

Advertisement

In Bhiwani, lawyers also condemned the reported attack on the police in Hisar. They also submitted a memorandum to the SP addressed to the Governor, demanding that the FIRs against the police personnel be withdrawn immediately and a fair investigation be conducted.

Priya Leghan, an advocate, said the attack was a part of a conspiracy to demoralise law enforcement and promote criminal activities. “If police themselves become victims of such attacks, people may lose confidence in the system,” she said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts