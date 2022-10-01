Fatehabad police arrest retired SDM in land allotment case

Hisar, September 30
The Vigilance Bureau team of the Fatehabad police has arrested a retired SDM, Satbir Jangu, who is residing in Hisar, and Patwari Jagdish Chander in a case of allegedly allotting 223 kanals, which was surplus, to nine persons.
The Vigilance Bureau registered a case against them in July, after a preliminary inquiry into the matter. The case was registered on the complaint of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surendra Pal against retired SDM of Fatehabad Satbir Singh Jangu, the then Patwari Jagdish Chander, besides Savinder Singh, Nachhatar Singh, Harminder Singh, Mohan Singh, Gurmail Singh, Jagshir Singh and Pyara Singh.
