Retired teacher’s murder case cracked, 3 arrested in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, July 29
The CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police has arrested three persons in connection with the murder case of a retired teacher, Nirmla Devi, who was found dead in her house on July 26.
The accused have been identified as Mohit Kumar and Sanjit Kumar of Uttar Pradesh and Abhishek, a resident of Bihar. The accused had been living in Kurukshetra.
A country-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from the possession of Abhishek, and a country-made pistol, two live cartridges and a motorcycle used in crime were recovered from the possession of Sanjit Kumar.
Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said: “A special investigation team was constituted to investigate the matter. Three accused have been arrested in connection with the murder case. The accused have disclosed that they had entered the house with the motive of loot, but killed the woman after she resisted. They had stolen some cash and jewellery from the house. Accused Mohit had painted the house of the victim nearly one year ago and had information about the family members and the house. They will be produced before a court on Sunday.”
The murder case was registered on the complaint of Vinod Kumar, brother of the deceased, at the Thanesar city police station. The accused had killed the woman with sharp-edged weapon.
