Retirement order clouds Arun Gupta’s extension prospects

The Haryana Government, which had sought a one-year extension for 1992-batch IAS officer Arun Gupta recently, has, instead, issued his retirement order, fuelling speculation that the extension may not come through. The Centre’s response to the proposal, however, is still awaited.

The state government issued the order, signed by the Chief Secretary, stating that “the Governor is pleased to order that Gupta shall retire from the IAS in the afternoon of September 30 on attaining the age of superannuation". Gupta is likely to retire tomorrow even as the names of "prospective successors" have started doing to rounds.

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Sources in the bureaucracy said such a retirement order was usually issued only in the afternoon of the last working day of the officer concerned. “However, this order has come nearly 48 hours in advance. This means that an extension is practically ruled out. Such an order was not issued for Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on his last working day, though the approval for the extension in service came only in the evening,” an officer said.

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The Haryana Government had recently written to the Centre seeking a one-year extension for Gupta, who is currently serving as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and holding the charge of Finance Secretary.

The sources said an extension for the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, if it does get the Centre’s nod, would be “unusual”, as an extension in service is usually only given to the Chief Secretary on the recommendation of the state government.

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Though a clear picture will emerge only by tomorrow evening if no communication on the extension is received from the Centre, officials said the possibility of a three-month extension remained.

“If the Centre’s approval does not come by tomorrow evening, Gupta, who will retire tomorrow, still stands a chance of continuing in office for a period of three months, till December 31. The government can ‘continue’ with him against the cadre posts — his present charges — despite his retirement. However, this extension would be considered as re-employment and does not need the nod of the Centre,” another officer explained, adding that it was unlikely that Gupta would be interested in a three-month extension.

Notably, the Centre’s approval for Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi’s second service extension, for six months, came only on June 30 this year, the last day of his one-year extension. The Centre approved the state government’s recommendation, allowing Rastogi to continue as Chief Secretary till December 31, 2026.

Officers maintained that with the retirement order issued, it was unlikely that the government would receive any communication from the Centre.