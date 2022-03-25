Retrenched Haryana staff seek compensation

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, March 24

Retrenched and adjusted employees of Confed Haryana, Haryana State Small Industrial and Export Corporation, Haryana State Handloom and Handicraft Corporation and Haryana Minerals Ltd have been running from pillar to post to get the honorarium promised to them by the Chief Minister in lieu of pension as their case files are stuck in red tape.

Benefit given to HSMITC employees Honorarium was extended to the retrenched/adjusted employees of the Haryana State Minor Irrigation and Tubewells Corporation. But those belonging to other four boards and corporations are still struggling to get their dues

The hapless employees lament that they have not been granted their due honorarium despite specific orders of the Chief Minister. In a representation to the top state authorities, the Samayojit Karamchari Sanghathan, Haryana, has pointed out that nearly 5,000 employees of five boards/corporations of Haryana were retrenched during the tenure of Om Prakash Chautala regime in 2001-02.

As many as 3,620 retrenched employees were adjusted in different departments of the state government during the tenure of Bhupinder Singh Hooda in 2005-06.

In 2020, a delegation of the sanghathan met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who promised the provision of honorarium in lieu of pension to the retrenched/adjusted employees of all five boards and corporations.

“However, while the said benefit was extended to the retrenched/adjusted employees of the Haryana State Minor Irrigation and Tubewells Corporation (HSMITC), those belonging to the other four boards and corporations are still struggling to get their dues,” states the representation.

The sanghathan has urged the Haryana Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition, Chief Secretary and other authorities concerned to grant the honorarium in lieu of pension to all retrenched/adjusted employees on pattern of HSMITC.

The representation points out that the matter has been pending with the Finance Department of the state government for a long time.