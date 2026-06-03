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Home / Haryana / Revenue administration gets boost as Haryana appoints 33 Naib Tehsildars

Revenue administration gets boost as Haryana appoints 33 Naib Tehsildars

Government fills long-pending vacancies to boost land administration, revenue services and public service delivery at the grassroots level

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:41 PM Jun 03, 2026 IST
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In a major administrative reshuffle aimed at strengthening field-level revenue administration, the Haryana Government has issued posting orders for 33 newly promoted Naib Tehsildars across various districts of the state.

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The officers, who were recently promoted from the posts of Kanungo and District Revenue Accountant (DRA), have been appointed against vacant positions in different revenue establishments.

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The orders were issued by the Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Dr. Sumita Misra, on June 2.

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According to the order, all 33 officers have been directed to assume charge at their new places of posting immediately. The appointments have been made to fill long-pending vacancies in revenue offices across the state and are expected to strengthen land administration, revenue collection, mutation work, record management, and citizen services at the grassroots level.

Among the officers posted, some have been assigned to Panipat, Sirsa, Mahendergarh, Kalanwali, Beri, Hansi, Narnaul, Jagadhri, Wazirabad, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri and Hisar districts, respectively.

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Other officers have been posted in Palwal, Mohna, Sirsa, Gohana, Farukhnagar, Sampla, Sonipat, Ratia, Karnal, Dabwali, Ambala, Panipat, the Financial Commissioner Revenue Office in Chandigarh, Rai, Pratap Nagar (Yamunanagar), and Rohtak.

Revenue Department officials said the move would help address staff shortages in several districts and improve the efficiency of revenue administration. The postings are also expected to expedite the disposal of pending revenue matters and enhance public service delivery in rural and urban areas alike.

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