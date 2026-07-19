Revenue department undergoes digital transformation to ensure transparent, citizen-centric governance

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday reviewed the functioning of the Revenue Department and took stock of the progress made in the implementation of various digital governance initiatives, land record modernisation projects and citizen-centric reforms.

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During the comprehensive review meeting, the Chief Minister directed officers to ensure that every revenue service is delivered in a transparent, technology-driven and time-bound manner so that people receive hassle-free services without unnecessary delays.

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The revenue department has embarked upon a comprehensive digital transformation by establishing its first dedicated in-house Information Technology division in May 2025.

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The division has reduced dependence on external agencies and enabled faster development and maintenance of departmental digital platforms. The technical team comprises 16 sanctioned posts, including software developers, UI/UX designers, technical documentation experts and system administrators.

The portal provides online revenue services through a citizen-friendly interface, incorporates a Single Sign-On system for officers and enables real-time monitoring of service delivery and pendency through integrated dashboards.

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The CM reviewed the grievance redressal mechanism and directed officers to make the entire system more transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly.

Stressing that every eligible citizen must receive justice, the CM said that the applicants whose cases have been rejected should be given a fair opportunity to seek a review if they are not satisfied with the decision.