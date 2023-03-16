Revenue official held in Rs 2 lakh bribery case in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, March 15

A team of the Anti Corruption Bureau today arrested former Palwal District Revenue Officer (DRO) Sushil Sharma in connection with a bribery case registered in the district October last year.

Sources in the district administration claimed that Sharma’s name had surfaced in a case in which the bureau had arrested reader of the Hathin SDM, Dayaram, and an advocate, Virender, for demanding a bribe of Rs two lakh from a resident of Khaika village, Alim.

The complainant told the bureau that the accused had demanded Rs two lakh for a land record documentation case. As Sharma was hearing the case, his role has been under scanner during the investigation. The ACB had nabbed the reader and the advocate red handed while accepting a sum of Rs 50,000. Sharma was absconding since the registration of the case.

Sharma was produced in the local court, which sent him to one day ACB remand today.