Revenue work hit as patwaris go on strike

Kurukshetra, December 29
Members of the Haryana Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association went on an indefinite strike on Thursday in support of their demands, affecting the revenue work in the state.
They held dharnas in support of their demands at various district headquarters.
Earlier, they had gone on a token strike in the State for three days from December 26 to 28 in support of various demands including revision in pay grades.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand
Pant was driving his BMW car, which met with an accident nea...
BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari remember Hiraben
PM Narendra Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in Bengal through video-conferencing
Modi, who lost his mother on Friday morning, was scheduled t...
King of 'beautiful game' dead
Samba-like flair, Pelé’s mesmerising moves transfixed playe...