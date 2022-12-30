Revenue work hit as patwaris go on strike

PTI

Kurukshetra, December 29

Members of the Haryana Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association went on an indefinite strike on Thursday in support of their demands, affecting the revenue work in the state.

They held dharnas in support of their demands at various district headquarters.

Earlier, they had gone on a token strike in the State for three days from December 26 to 28 in support of various demands including revision in pay grades.