Reverse tracking of abortion cases leads to FIRs against UP centres

In a crackdown on illegal abortion centres, the Health Department in Karnal has registered two FIRs against two centres in Uttar Pradesh after reverse tracking of two recent abortion cases. The police are investigating both cases.

Officials said the cases came to light when the women concerned were questioned about their abortions, which led to the centres across the state border.

“We have registered two FIRs in Karnal after tracking two medical terminations of pregnancy involving two women who approached for abortion in UP,” said Dr Poonam Chaudhary, Civil Surgeon, Karnal.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Sheenu Chaudhary said during routine monitoring, health teams identified two women who had recently undergone abortions. On being questioned, both women and their families revealed the locations of the procedures. “One woman from Pundrak village went to Saharanpur, while another from other village reached Shamli in Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

Based on these disclosures, the department registered FIRs under Section 89 of the BNS. Officials believe that reverse tracking—identifying abortion centres by tracing women who undergo procedures—has become an effective tool in curbing violations of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

Dr Sheenu said the department had registered eight FIRs this year.