Revise compensation before razing towers: Chintels’ RWA

Gurugram, December 10

Even as the Gurugram administration gears up for the demolition of five unsafe towers of Chintels Paradiso housing society in Sector 109 here, the condominium’s residents are demanding the revision of compensation terms that were agreed upon almost a year ago.

Acting on the residents’ request, the administration has asked the builder to clear all financial dues before proceeding with the demolition process.

At a meeting today, the residents discussed a proposal by the promoters of the group to shift fire, electric and water facilities from the unsafe towers (D, E, F, G and H) to the open area of the safe towers (A, B, C and J).

The flat owners have demanded an increase in the original buyback price of Rs 6,500 per sq ft. They say it’s necessary because the prices of flats in other societies in Sector 109 have increased significantly in one year.

They also demanded that rent should be paid to those demanding the reconstruction of their flats.

“We want the revision of the buyback price as it has been over a year and the prices of properties have skyrocketed. We demand a proportionate increase over what is being offered to us by the builder,” said Rakesh Hooda, President of Chintels’ Resident Welfare Association. The residents further stated that the Fire Department had granted the permission to shift the stores of fire pumps, electrical goods and water from the basement of the unsafe towers to the open area of safe towers.

The residents, however, insist that they have not received any such order from the Gurugram administration. They want the builder to take permission from the Gurugram administration for this and share the details with them. The residents also insisted that the Chintels group must enter into a final agreement with the owners of the unsafe towers before they are demolished.

They are also seeking a guarantee bond from the builder to ensure that in case any safe tower suffers damage, Chintels India would have to compensate for the same.

