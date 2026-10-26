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Home / Haryana / Revise fares or will not run buses, threaten private operators

Revise fares or will not run buses, threaten private operators

Say fares have not been revised since 2020 leading to losses

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:59 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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The association of private operators said the fares had not been revised since 2020, despite a continuous increase in diesel prices, insurance premiums, wages, tyres, spare parts and maintenance expenses.
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Citing rising operational costs, the Stage Carriage Transport Societies and Private Bus Operators Welfare Association has threatened to stop services if the demand for an immediate revision of passenger fares in Haryana is not accepted.

The association said the fares had not been revised since 2020, despite a continuous increase in diesel prices, insurance premiums, wages, tyres, spare parts and maintenance expenses. The operators have been demanding a Consumer Price Index-linked fare revision, with a proposed rate of Rs 2 per km.

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Association president Dr Dhan Singh said, “Currently, the passenger fare is Re 1 per km, which is not sufficient in view of the rising fuel prices and cost of operations. The association has urged the state government to immediately revise fares in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and rising operating costs. There has been no increase in the fare in the last six years, and the revenues have dropped drastically. In the current situation, the bus operators are in no position to keep operating the buses.”

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“This creates a gap between operating expenditure and revenue. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued reports and advised state governments to revise bus fares periodically to ensure that the transport operators do not incur unsustainable losses,” he said.

Memorandums have been sent to the government to express their concerns. “If the government does not revise fares, we will have no option but to hand over the keys and permits of nearly 2,000 buses to the Transport Minister. The government must act before passenger services are disrupted,” he said.

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The association demanded that CM Nayab Singh Saini and Transport Minister Anil Vij should convene a meeting with operator representatives and announce a time-bound decision on fare revision.

The association has also sought a review of GST on bus stand fees and annual increases in these charges, particularly where no additional facilities are provided.

Vivek Chaudhary, who runs a transport business in Ambala, said, “The government has been offering freebies and providing concessions as part of its welfare policies. It has been keeping the fares frozen and also covering the losses for the transport department, but the private bus operators are being forced to absorb their operating losses.”

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