Revival of historical pond in Faridabad misses deadline

Two-year-project was scheduled to be completed in 2021

The cost of reviving the Barahi Talab project is Rs 12 crore. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 30

The revival of the historical Barahi Talab (pond) in old Faridabad taken up three years ago under the Smart City Mission has been running behind schedule. Reasons: Covid-induced lockdown and fund crunch.

The pond’s revival, which started in December 2019, was supposed to be completed in two years. As of today, not more than 20 per cent of the work has been completed, sources say. And it is unlikely to be completed in another one year.

The cost of the project is reported to be Rs 12 crore.

The site of the dried-up pond has been dug up. Mounds of earth are accumulated at several spots near the site. “The renovation of the pond has been irregular. The site has been reduced to a dug-up ground,” said Krishan Kumar, a resident of old Faridabad.

Another resident Prakash said, “The revival of Barahi Talab was launched with much fanfare, but the pace of work has been slow. The delay in the work has result in the harassment of and inconvenience to residents.”

According to locals, the pond was next to the “dargah” of Baba Farid, who founded the place which was later developed as Faridabad. Barahi Mela organised on the banks of the pond was a symbol of communal harmony in the city. The fair dates back to the Mughal era, with devotees coming in to pray to Barahi Mata during the fair.

Faridabad Smart City Limited has been tasked with building a sewage treatment plant (STP) to ensure regular supply of water to the pond on the pattern of the Badkhal Lake here. The other features of the project include a garden, a digital gallery and a tower for having a bird’s eye view of the city.

An official said the project entailed not only the revival of the pond, but also to develop it as a tourist spot. The current state of affairs stares him in the face.

“The contracting agency has been instructed to speed up the work. It has been told to complete the work as soon as possible,” said Arvind Kumar, DGM, FSCL. Action would be initiated against the contractor for negligence, if any, he added.

