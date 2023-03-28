Revive ration cards of poor, demands AAP

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 27

Led by Ashok Tanwar, AAP party workers and supporters staged a demonstration in the Ballabgarh Assembly segment today.

The protesters submitted a memorandum through the district authorities demanding the revival of ration cards of poor, which had been suspended in the wake of non-linking of the cards with Parivar Pehchan Patra.

Lambasting the state government on the issue, Tanwar said discontinuation of the BPL and other cards to the poor in large numbers had been a kind of atrocity on the masses, who he said had voted the ruling party to power eight years ago.

He said the party would intensify the agitation if the state government fails to withdraw the conditions for issuing the ration cards and other facilities to the poor. He said the AAP would ensure the revival of all facilities to the poor if it was voted to power in the next elections. Claiming that the BJP had lost the moral right to remain in power, he said the people had been fed up of the alleged anti-people policies of the BJP.