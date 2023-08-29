Revoke ban on registration of properties, Chintels urges admn

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 28

Chintels Paradiso builders have moved the district administration seeking revocation of ban on registration of properties to raise funds for compensation to flat owners.

The developer has asked the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and the administration to revoke the ban to raise the money needed to refund the 283 flat owners to whom compensation has to be paid after their homes were deemed unsafe for habitation.

The developer shot a letter to the DTCP saying that it has paid around Rs 50 crore to 89 owners but it was not possible to settle the claim of 283 owners as revenue generation has been hit due to the ban on registry in other projects. The ban on registry of properties developed by Chintels and its sister concerns was imposed on March 7 last year after six floors of Tower D of Chintels Paradiso apartment partially collapsed, killing two.

The structural audit of the entire condominium was also carried out by experts from IIT-Delhi and they had deemed five towers D, E, F, G, and H unsafe.

In the letter submitted to the authorities on Wednesday, Ashok Solomon, Director, Chintels India, said, ‘We are unable to make any further payments unless the ban on registration is lifted. We humbly request you to lift the ban so that our cash flows resume. We are confident that this will unlock more than enough revenue to settle the claims of all the flat owners who agreed to the buyback offer.”

The company has repaid the full flat cost to 24 flat owners who had not carried out the property registrations as yet. Around 80 per cent payment has been made to two flat owners while 10 per cent payment has been made to 63 flat owners.

According to the buyback offer, Chintels has agreed to pay the owners Rs 6,500 per square feet along with additional charges such as stamp duty, interest and cost of interiors.

The developer has projects in Sectors 106, 108 and 109 spread over 166 acres. It has two licenced group housing projects in Sector 109 spread over 32 acres, a commercial project in Sector 114 on 3.24 acres, a group housing project in Sector 108, Sector 114, Sector 109 and a few other projects. The developer has also offered that a commercial project of Chintels can be kept as security by the district administration to ensure that compensation is paid to the flat owners by selling it even if company fails to refund flat owners.

