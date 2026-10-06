Rewari 9-month crime graph shows decline

A decline has been registered in the crime graph of Rewari district in the first nine months of the calendar year 2026 as compared to 2025.

An official data reveals that the cases of heinous crimes, crimes against women, property-related crimes as well as incidents of vehicle theft etc between January 1 and September 30, 2026, have decreased considerably than those registered during the same period of the previous year (2025).

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Rewari Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemendra Kumar Meena pointed out that the crimes against women registered during the first nine months of 2026 have reduced by 20.6 per cent, and the cases of molestation by 59.4 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last year.

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“Similarly, a decline of 32.9 per cent has been recorded in the property-related crimes, 34.2 per cent in the cases of vehicle theft and 36.8 per cent in snatching incidents,” he said.

As per official data, a remarkable decline of 46.6 per cent has been witnessed in the number of burglary cases and 23.8 per cent in cases of thefts.

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Notably, blackmailing and extortion cases have decreased by 66.7 per cent this year as compared to last year.

There has been a sharp decline of 85.7 per cent in the cases of robbery and 50 per cent in cases of dacoity in the district during the said period.

Murder cases have decreased by 48 per cent, cases of simple hurt by 45.2 per cent and grievous hurt by 12.8 per cent.

The cases of forgery have come down by 37.5 per cent and fraud by 28.9 per cent.

“Maintaining law and order in the district and providing a safe environment to every citizen is the top priority of the Rewari police. Our aim is not only to bring down the crime graph, but also to instill unshakable faith in the police in the minds of the common people and fear of law in the minds of criminals,” maintained the SP.

He appealed to the common people to immediately inform the police about any suspicious activity or criminal, assuring them that their identity would be kept completely confidential.