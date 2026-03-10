Rewari ADC tells officials to probe, take action in encroachment plaint

Rewari Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Modi has directed officials concerned of the Panchayat Department to investigate into the alleged illegal encroachment at Aulant village in the district and take effective action regarding the matter.

On another complaint regarding stray animals roaming on the roads at Daulatpur village, the ADC directed the officials of the municipal council to take appropriate action and ensure that these animals were sent to the cowsheds and nandishalas.

Modi was listening to the complaints of the residents during a Samadhan Camp organised at the local Mini-Secretariat on Monday.

Several other complaints pertaining to property IDs, family identity cards, pension and police cases were resolved on the spot with issuance of necessary instructions to the officials concerned.

The ADC directed the officials concerned of different departments to resolve the complaints of the residents on priority. “The Samadhan Camps being organised on every Monday and Thursday are becoming a powerful medium for resolving public problems,” he said while interacting with the residents after listening to their complaints.

As per the state government’s instructions, such Samadhan Shivirs are being organised at the district and subdivision levels on every Monday and Thursday from 10 am to 12 pm. Modi asked the people to take advantage of the grievance redressal camps.

CTM Jitender Kumar, DSP Pawan Kumar and officers of different government departments were present.