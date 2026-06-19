DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rewari admn enlists SHGs to spread awareness about SIR

Rewari admn enlists SHGs to spread awareness about SIR

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 09:09 AM Jun 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An awareness session for self-help groups underway in Rewari.
Advertisement

The district administration has enlisted self-help groups (SHGs) to create awareness among villagers, particularly women, about the importance of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 campaign for electoral rolls.

Advertisement

Awareness programmes on the theme, “Empowered Women, Empowered Voters – The Foundation of a Strong Democracy,” were organised in Kalka, Rajgarh, Dulhera Khurd, Suthana and Maheshwari villages under the guidance of Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Modi.

Advertisement

Under the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission (HSRLM), SHG members were educated about the electoral roll revision process, voter registration and democratic rights. They were briefed on the significance of SIR-2026, procedures for enrolling eligible voters, correcting errors in electoral rolls and registering new voters.

Advertisement

Officials emphasised that inclusion of every eligible citizen in the electoral rolls is vital for strengthening democracy.

HSRLM trainers urged SHG members to spread awareness in their respective villages and motivate eligible residents to register as voters. The participants also pledged to carry the campaign to their families, neighbourhoods and communities.

Advertisement

Question-and-answer sessions were held to address participants’ concerns and clarify various aspects of the voter roll revision process.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts