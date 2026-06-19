Rewari admn enlists SHGs to spread awareness about SIR

The district administration has enlisted self-help groups (SHGs) to create awareness among villagers, particularly women, about the importance of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 campaign for electoral rolls.

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Awareness programmes on the theme, “Empowered Women, Empowered Voters – The Foundation of a Strong Democracy,” were organised in Kalka, Rajgarh, Dulhera Khurd, Suthana and Maheshwari villages under the guidance of Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Modi.

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Under the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission (HSRLM), SHG members were educated about the electoral roll revision process, voter registration and democratic rights. They were briefed on the significance of SIR-2026, procedures for enrolling eligible voters, correcting errors in electoral rolls and registering new voters.

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Officials emphasised that inclusion of every eligible citizen in the electoral rolls is vital for strengthening democracy.

HSRLM trainers urged SHG members to spread awareness in their respective villages and motivate eligible residents to register as voters. The participants also pledged to carry the campaign to their families, neighbourhoods and communities.

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Question-and-answer sessions were held to address participants’ concerns and clarify various aspects of the voter roll revision process.