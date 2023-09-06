Rewari AIIMS project: Stone-laying date not fixed, but admn starts preparations

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, September 5

Though no date has been announced officially for the much-awaited stone-laying foundation ceremony of the nation’s 22nd AIIMS at Majra-Bhalkhi here, the district administration has begun preparations for the same.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Hooda has directed officials concerned to visit the project site and chalk out a plan regarding the preparations.

He has also asked them to construct a helipad, ensure sanitation, cleanliness of the drainage system and repair of the road leading to the programme venue. Interestingly, the directions came a day after the AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti threatened to launch an indefinite dharna on at Manethi (Kund) on October 2 if the AIIMS’ OPD and MBBS course were not introduced at Majra-Bhalkhi villages, where around 200 acres had been acquired by the government for the project.

Union minister Rao Inderjit had met PM Modi on August 2 and invited him for Rao Tula Ram Shahidi Divas function at Rewari on September 23 to lay the foundation of the project.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the project has become a hot issue between political parties.

Former Chief Minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Hooda, in his recent visit to Rewari, also raised the issue by asserting that approval of the project was accorded during the Congress regime, but the BJP government had not executed it.

#AIIMS #Rewari