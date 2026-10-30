Rewari ASP cracks whip on negligence, warns of strict action against lax officials

Rewari police are running a special campaign to establish a fear-free environment in the district, strengthen law and order and make policing completely transparent and public-friendly.

In this connection, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deepika Agarwal conducted a surprise inspection of Kasola police station in the district, during which she interacted with prominent persons of the area and heard people’s grievances.

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The ASP categorically told the local police officials that every victim that came to the police station must be heard with utmost sensitivity, respect and impartiality.

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“Mistreatment or indecent behaviour with any citizen will not be tolerated,” she stated, adding that a police team should immediately arrive at the scene of crime, accident or call made on helpline number 112 without any delay.

The IPS officer warned that no police official found negligent, lax or involved in corrupt practice(s) would be spared. “Strict departmental and legal action will be taken against such negligent officials,” she asserted.

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The ASP also heard the grievances and concerns of local residents and instructed the officials concerned to get those resolved on the spot.

After listening to the people, the young IPS officer assured them that the anti-drug drive would be intensified to protect youngsters from drug abuse.

She exhorted the people to inform the police if they came across any instance of illegal drug trade, she promised that the identity of the citizens who provides such information about drug traffickers would be kept strictly confidential.

Regarding road safety measures and crackdown on miscreants, the ASP asserted that special patrol teams would be deployed near schools, colleges and crowded places to keep a close watch on the miscreants.

Special challaning drives would also be launched to check speeding vehicles and stunts by bikers, she said.

Maintaining that mutual disputes would be resolved through community mediation, Agarwal said property-related, family and other such disputes in villages would be resolved through mutual consent with the help of prominent local persons so that the villagers did not move the court over trivial matters.

The officer maintained that the beat police personnel should regularly visit the elderly residents and other vulnerable persons to enquire about their well-being.

Following the public interaction, the ASP conducted a thorough inspection of the Kasola police station’s operations and arrangements.

She closely examined the help desk, storeroom, lock-up and case diary records and issued strict instructions to the police station incharge for transparent and prompt disposal of long-pending cases.

The officer also ordered improvements in basic amenities like seating arrangement, clean drinking water and sanitation for the victims visiting the police station.