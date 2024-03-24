Rewari blast toll rises to 13

Rewari, March 23
The toll in the Dharuhera factory blast has risen to 13, with three more workers undergoing treatment at the PGIMS, Rohtak, succumbing to their injuries on Saturday. Seven other workers are also admitted there. DC Rahul Hooda has submitted an inquiry report to the state authorities.
The inquiry was conducted by a committee of district officials led by SDM Vikas Yadav to find out the reasons behind the explosion. A total of 39 workers suffered burn injuries in the incident.
