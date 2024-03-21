Rewari blast toll six, 17 still hospitalised

Rewari, March 20
The toll in the boiler blast at a factory in Dharuhera town here rose to six with two more critically injured workers succumbing to their injuries today. As many as 17 other workers are still hospitalised in the PGIMS, Rohtak, and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where condition of some of them is stated to be critical.
“Three workers have so far succumbed to their injuries in the PGIMS, Rohtak, and two in Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, while another died while on way to Delhi from Rohtak for treatment. All these casualties happened in the past three days,” said Jagdish Chand, SHO, Dharuhera Police Station.
He said the blast had taken place at an auto spare parts manufacturing factory in Dharuhera on Saturday last. A total of 39 workers suffered burn injuries in the blast.
“A case against the factory owner, manager and contractor has been registered on the complaint of the workers but no arrest has been made so far. A team led by Rewari SDM Vikas Yadav is probing the incident,” he said.
The SHO said since the names of owner, manager and contractor were not mentioned by the workers in the police complaint, the factory papers were being checked to find out their names.
CM Nayab Singh Saini had ordered a magisterial inquiry and directed the committee to submit its report within a stipulated time besides asking the Rewari DC to ensure proper treatment of all injured.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...