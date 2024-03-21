Rewari blast toll six, 17 still hospitalised

Tribune News Service

Rewari, March 20

The toll in the boiler blast at a factory in Dharuhera town here rose to six with two more critically injured workers succumbing to their injuries today. As many as 17 other workers are still hospitalised in the PGIMS, Rohtak, and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where condition of some of them is stated to be critical.

“Three workers have so far succumbed to their injuries in the PGIMS, Rohtak, and two in Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, while another died while on way to Delhi from Rohtak for treatment. All these casualties happened in the past three days,” said Jagdish Chand, SHO, Dharuhera Police Station.

He said the blast had taken place at an auto spare parts manufacturing factory in Dharuhera on Saturday last. A total of 39 workers suffered burn injuries in the blast.

“A case against the factory owner, manager and contractor has been registered on the complaint of the workers but no arrest has been made so far. A team led by Rewari SDM Vikas Yadav is probing the incident,” he said.

The SHO said since the names of owner, manager and contractor were not mentioned by the workers in the police complaint, the factory papers were being checked to find out their names.

CM Nayab Singh Saini had ordered a magisterial inquiry and directed the committee to submit its report within a stipulated time besides asking the Rewari DC to ensure proper treatment of all injured.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rewari #Rohtak