Rewari: Challans fail to deter traffic rule violators

Rewari, April 5

The police issuing challans and frequent road safety awareness campaigns being held to exhort people to follow traffic rules to curb road mishaps do not seem to be working as people don’t seem concerned about following traffic norms here.

Bikers can often be seen not wearing helmets and vehicles parked in no-parking areas remains a common practice.

As per official information, more than 84 per cent of the traffic challans issued in March were for not wearing helmets, driving on the wrong side and parking vehicles wrongly. The district police issued 8,103 challans in March and 6,843 of these belonged to these three categories.

A total of 4,430 challans were issued for not wearing helmet, while the count of driving on the wrong side was 1,746 and wrongly parked vehicles was 667. However, the number of challans pertaining to overspeeding came down to 26 last month. A total 41 vehicles were impounded, while a penalty of Rs 89.82 lakh was imposed on the violators last month.

“Driving on the wrong side and wrongly parked vehicles are the major causes behind road mishaps in the district. Commuters often fail to notice the people driving on the wrong side and this leads to accidents. Similarly, wrongly parked vehicles also cause traffic congestion on roads and lead to mishaps too,” said a police official.

Meanwhile, Rewari SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said they were making all efforts to prevent road mishaps by making roads safe.

“We appeal to people to not allow minor children to drive, only two people should travel on a two-wheeler, use helmet, do not drive in the wrong direction and fulfil the responsibility of being a responsible citizen by following traffic rules. Following the rules is a must to curb road accidents,” he added.

The SP has also asked the people to note down numbers or take a photo of vehicles with black films and motorbikes with modified silencer and causing noise pollution and send it directly to the traffic SHO or the SHO of the police station concerned so that action could be taken against them. The identity of the informer would be kept secret, he said.

