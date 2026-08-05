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Home / Haryana / Rewari court sentences parents to life for sexually abusing minor daughter

Rewari court sentences parents to life for sexually abusing minor daughter

The girl further alleged that instead of protecting her, her mother forced her to go to her father and threatened her with dire consequences when she protested

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 10:30 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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A man and his wife have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Rewari court for the sexual abuse of their minor daughter. The girl alleged that her father had raped her repeatedly over nearly three years.

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The girl further alleged that instead of protecting her, her mother forced her to go to her father and threatened her with dire consequences when she protested.

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The Special Fast-Track Court of Dr Manpal Ramawat, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rewari, sentenced both parents to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh on each of them.

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On February 27, 2023, the minor girl filed a complaint at the Women’s police station in Rewari, accusing her father of rape and her mother of abetment.

In her complaint, the victim stated that they were three siblings and that her father worked as an electrician.

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“My father raped me when I was in Class 9. I told my mother about it, but she asked me not to reveal it to anyone. Later, my mother forced me to go to my father and threatened me with dire consequences when I protested. My father has been raping me for the last three years,” the girl alleged.

The police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested both the father and mother.

Second case: 20-year jail for raping 8-year-old

In another case, the same court convicted and sentenced an accused to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 12,000 for raping a minor.

A woman, originally from Rajasthan and currently residing in a village under the Dharuhera police station area, lodged a complaint stating that she had been living with her children at her parents’ home for nearly three years. She alleged that around 10 am on March 2, 2025, her 8-year-old daughter was playing marbles outside the house with other children when a local youth took her into his room and allegedly raped her. When the girl screamed, the youth fled the scene.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the youth at the Dharuhera police station under the POCSO Act and arrested him.

Third case: Hospital sanitation worker arrested

In a third case, a team from the Model Town police station, Rewari, arrested a youth accused of raping a minor girl. The accused has been identified as Sagar alias Dimple, a resident of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh.

On August 2, a woman from a village in the district complained that her 16-year-old daughter worked at a private hospital in the city. The accused, Sagar alias Dimple, was also working as a sanitation worker at the same hospital.

The woman alleged that on July 26, the accused forcibly raped her minor daughter and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter.

The girl informed her mother about the incident on August 2, after which a complaint was lodged. The police registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act at the Model Town police station and arrested him on Tuesday.

He was produced before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

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